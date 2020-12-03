A vast majority of drug abusers want access to care. Instead of providing it, the government has tried to reduce drug supply, leading to higher costs, unsafe supplies and mass incarceration. We must instead reduce demand by investing in rehabilitation. Switzerland provided clean sources of heroin to allow its citizens to wean off the drug and focus on getting a job, leading to widespread success. Ms. Lewis’s brother deserved access to help, and it’s time for the government to focus on rehabilitation, not punishment.
Esha Karlekar, Ashburn