Sosha Lewis asserted in her Nov. 26 Thursday Opinion essay, “My brother reached out from addiction. I wish I could go back.,” that empathy can guide us out of the opioid crisis. Government must solve this crisis; the guilt and responsibility should not fall on the affected citizenry. 

The United States has stigmatized drug use. The DARE program teaches youths that drug users could have just said no. Such programs have little to no effect on drug use and push the mentality that we should shun drug users, making it harder for drug users to get jobs and treatment. 

A vast majority of drug abusers want access to care. Instead of providing it, the government has tried to reduce drug supply, leading to higher costs, unsafe supplies and mass incarceration. We must instead reduce demand by investing in rehabilitation. Switzerland provided clean sources of heroin to allow its citizens to wean off the drug and focus on getting a job, leading to widespread success. Ms. Lewis’s brother deserved access to help, and it’s time for the government to focus on rehabilitation, not punishment. 

Esha Karlekar, Ashburn