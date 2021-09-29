The officials’ letter to Mr. Biden reflects the growing grass-roots power of the Back From the Brink: The Call to Prevent Nuclear War movement. Among the local officials signing the letter were more than 25 elected officials from my home state of Maryland.
When will we stop spending half our discretionary federal budget on the Pentagon, just so it can buy weapons that endanger our existence through war or accident, pollute our environment, and risk a nuclear winter disaster? We, at the local level, want our tax dollars used to enhance our lives.
Veronica Fellerath-Lowell,
Silver Spring