It’s very concerning and ironic that Michigan is dismissive about the economic and energy security impact of forcing closure of Line 5. The recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline is a stark reminder of the value of pipelines to regional economies. Line 5 provides the product used to generate more than half of Michigan’s propane needs and most of the jet fuel for Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Toronto Pearson. Line 5 provides light crude needed by refineries in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Ontario and Quebec, which turn it into more than 6,000 products we use every day. In addition to critical transportation fuels, these products are essential to manufacturing thousands of items such as medical supplies, textiles, computers, televisions, plastics, paints and vehicles.