Line 5 was constructed with the Great Lakes and safety in mind. At the Straits of Mackinac, Line 5 flows at reduced pressure at no more than one-third its maximum rated pressure, and the pipe wall is more than 60 percent thicker than other pipes throughout North America.
Line 5 is safe today. The engineering, science and safety professionals who work for the federal regulator that oversees U.S. pipeline safety have said “no integrity concerns have been identified” on Line 5 and “no unsafe or hazardous conditions that would warrant shutdown of Line 5.”
Even though Line 5 is safe, we are making it safer. To prevent future anchor drags by ships in the straits, we stood up a technologically advanced maritime operations center that monitors travel 24/7 and issues real-time notice to vessels regarding their proximity to Line 5. We also are pressing forward with the Great Lakes Tunnel that will house Line 5 far beneath the lake bed at the straits. The tunnel will further reduce the risk of an incident in the water and will eliminate the possibility of an anchor strike.
It’s very concerning and ironic that Michigan is dismissive about the economic and energy security impact of forcing closure of Line 5. The recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline is a stark reminder of the value of pipelines to regional economies. Line 5 provides the product used to generate more than half of Michigan’s propane needs and most of the jet fuel for Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Toronto Pearson. Line 5 provides light crude needed by refineries in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Ontario and Quebec, which turn it into more than 6,000 products we use every day. In addition to critical transportation fuels, these products are essential to manufacturing thousands of items such as medical supplies, textiles, computers, televisions, plastics, paints and vehicles.
The state has not said how 540,000 barrels of light crude oil and natural gas liquids every day would be replaced. The only other way to move the product is by truck, train or ship. Even if they were available, those modes have poorer safety records and result in higher emissions. Just last week, special presidential envoy for climate John F. Kerry confirmed that pipelines are more carbon-delivery-efficient. And, in addressing the Colonial Pipeline situation, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said pipeline delivery of fuel “is the best way to go.”
In the 1970s, after the Arab oil embargo, Canada and the United States understood this and together implemented the Transit Pipelines treaty of 1977. The treaty ensures energy security for both countries in a way that is environmentally sound and to make sure that no single state or province would prevent the flow of energy needed by both countries.
With that spirit in mind, the Canadian government and chambers of commerce and labor unions representing hundreds of thousands of businesses and workers in both countries are opposing Michigan’s efforts to close Line 5.
As a business dedicated to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and as a significant investor in wind, solar and energy transition, we know the need. We also believe there is a way to protect the Great Lakes and ensure energy security. Energy security and environmental protection need not be mutually exclusive. We can have both if we collaborate to ensure the continued safety of Line 5.
Ms. Whitmer, let’s not put the Great Lakes Tunnel at risk nor the millions of people who depend on Line 5 in Michigan and beyond. We have a shared purpose. Let’s work together and build the tunnel.
Al Monaco, Calgary
The writer is president and chief executive of Enbridge.
