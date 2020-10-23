The next day, The Post reported online that Fair Wayne Bryant was granted parole after having served 24 years in Louisiana’s Angola prison for stealing a pair of hedge clippers.
Meanwhile, in Texas, Larry Dayries is facing 70 years behind bars for stealing a sandwich.
Both men are Black. Their sentences were handed down under the auspices of habitual-offender laws.
Does Mr. Tanenhaus regret that Mr. Bryant’s legal liability wasn’t presided over by a toothless commission? Does Ms. Lepore agonize that judging Mr. Dayries wasn’t left to “history”?
The magisterial phrase “Equal Justice Under Law” is engraved on the West Pediment of the Supreme Court building. Mr. Tanenhaus and Ms. Lepore appear not to care very much whether those four words actually mean anything. That disregard is likely more dangerous than all the division and unrest their dishwater proposals would — supposedly — prevent.
Daniel Fleisher, Baltimore