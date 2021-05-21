Though the current insurrectionist movement lacks the NRA’s past political sophistication, it makes up for it with armed aggression. The new faces of the gun movement are those that stormed the Capitol. The NRA’s insurrectionist idea is now a reality, and elected officials are not nearly as afraid of the NRA’s dwindling checkbook as they are of facing armed domestic terrorist groups in their home districts.
This extremist fringe is carrying on the NRA’s treacherous legacy. And the GOP appears more than willing to appease them — even if it drives this dangerous ideology forward.
Josh Horwitz, Washington
The writer is executive director of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.