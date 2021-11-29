The Green Line is not “the internationally recognized boundary between Israel and the land it captured in the 1967 war.” Rather, it is the 1949 armistice line between Israel and Jordan, understood then by all parties as temporary pending a negotiated settlement. The Arab side refused because such talks would have meant recognizing Israel. The West Bank, which The Post repeatedly called “occupied,” was captured by Israel in a war of self-defense and retained six years later in another such conflict, the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Israel became the obligatory military occupational authority pending a negotiated settlement according to U.N. Security Council Resolutions 242 and 338. Again, the Arab parties refused. Therefore, the West Bank remains disputed territory.
The United States and Israel offered the Palestinian leadership a West Bank and Gaza Strip state, with eastern Jerusalem as its capital, in exchange for peace, in 2000 and 2001. Palestinians responded with the second intifada terror war. Israel alone repeated the “two-state” offer in 2008. It, too, was rejected. “Highway of hope and heartbreak” reported the results of such rejectionism, not its cause.
Eric Rozenman, Fairfax
The writer is author
of “Jews Make the Best Demons:
‘Palestine’ and the Jewish Question.”