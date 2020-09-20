His accusations of sedition against our scientific community are beyond belief, and his promotion of other unproven conspiracy theories has thoroughly disqualified him for any position of responsibility in our government. How could the public ever trust this man again? Failure to fire him from this position will reflect badly on the ethos of those who appointed him. It isn’t as though there aren’t many qualified candidates from among whom a person dedicated to constructive and truthful communication to the public could not have been chosen, irrespective of political party. Nothing short of his dismissal from government employment is acceptable.
John Enders, Bethesda