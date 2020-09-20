I am sorry, but Michael Caputo’s “apology” does not cut it [“HHS official apologizes for accusing scientists of ‘sedition’,” news, Sept. 16]. Nor is a convenient “leave of absence” acceptable compensation for his deceptions. He is a high government official who has demonstrated his shallowness and incompetence for, and obstruction of, the essential job of truthfully reporting vital and critical pandemic information to the medical community, local decision-makers and the general public.

His accusations of sedition against our scientific community are beyond belief, and his promotion of other unproven conspiracy theories has thoroughly disqualified him for any position of responsibility in our government. How could the public ever trust this man again? Failure to fire him from this position will reflect badly on the ethos of those who appointed him. It isn’t as though there aren’t many qualified candidates from among whom a person dedicated to constructive and truthful communication to the public could not have been chosen, irrespective of political party. Nothing short of his dismissal from government employment is acceptable.

John EndersBethesda