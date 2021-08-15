Maybe they’d stop recruiting students into the “certain programs” to which Mr. Lane refers that “do not confer above-average future earnings, or even enough extra money to enable debt repayment.”
Keith Smith, Silver Spring
Charles Lane was accurate to criticize the presidents and the boards of trustees for using the federal Grad Plus loan program as the cash cow for their graduate programs. But there is much deserved criticism of the presidents and boards of trustees of the elite private undergraduate colleges for using their ballooning endowments for increasing operating costs.
I attended an “elite” college and have tracked the endowment per student and the operating cost per student. Over the years 2001 to 2019, the endowment per student has increased by 7.3 percent per year; the operating cost per student has increased by 3.6 percent per year. The endowment is a cash cow for increasing non-classroom costs. The alumni are supposed to be impressed that the operating costs have been held to 3.6 percent per year.
When I questioned the president, I was told that the college is in an “arms race” with other elite colleges and I should be comforted by the fact that the college provides scholarships on a need basis with no loans.
However, this cost model is one that pervades all colleges as the non-elite ones strive to make themselves and their programs attractive. Why should it take $98,000 per year to provide a quality undergraduate education?
Frank Nicolai, Fort Washington