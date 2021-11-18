The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions associated with the reduction of cars, trucks and buses on the road is one issue. But the flip side is that the long-term implications on the commercial real estate sector and the tremendous investment companies currently have in brick-and-mortar workplaces and the overhead associated with paying rent and mortgages on empty or near-empty buildings have yet to be factored in.
The vibrancy of city economies associated with employees working in offices also wasn’t considered. This post-pandemic seismic shift in the workforce economy has yet to be examined from all the perspectives it affects. The light at the end of the work-from-home pandemic tunnel may be an oncoming train.
Jared Fast, Marriottsville