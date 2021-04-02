Authors Will and Ariel Durant followed their multi-volume set “The Story of Civilization” with “The Lessons of History,” which distilled what they had learned in four decades of work on their larger set of books. The Durants summarized, “The concentration of wealth . . . regularly recurs in history. . . . The concentration may reach a point where the strength of number in the many poor rivals the strength of ability in the few rich; then the unstable equilibrium generates a critical situation, which history has diversely met by legislation redistributing wealth, or by revolution distributing poverty.” May we learn from history in time to prevent the latter.
Thomas W. Morris III, Washington