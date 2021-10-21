I met Gen. Powell only briefly. Nevertheless, you would think he was a key mentor considering how I incorporated his lessons into my life. It was easy to follow in the footsteps of someone who shared my background, becoming intrinsically driven to be a compassionate leader and patriot.
I will always remember Gen. Powell advising me: “Be careful whose shirt you wear,” aptly coming when I was medically retiring from the Army after a career highlighted by my time as an Apache helicopter commander. Whether deciding to wear someone else’s brand or my own, how could I best serve? The conversation reminded me of combat missions during Operation Enduring Freedom, where I intentionally drew fire to allow others to maneuver. The servant leader I was, in combat missions in Afghanistan, is the same leader I will continue to be going forward. I’ll take the heat. I’ll take the hits. I’ll draw fire to allow people to do their jobs on the ground.
I yearn for political leaders to strive to live up to the title of “the Honorable” — the standard-bearer I will forever point out for them to emulate will be the Honorable Colin L. Powell.
Gerald Gangaram, Annandale
The writer retired from the U.S. Army as a major.