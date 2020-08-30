He’s not funny to me anymore. Well, his book was pretty funny, but I don’t think he intended it to be. Did you know he prefers to hang out with the maintenance guys at Mar-a-Lago?
Donald Trump Jr., like his father, knows a good grift when he sees it, and the hottest racket these days is the business of “conservative” outrage. His new line of work, like much in his life, was handed to him on a solid-gold platter. With a famous father who had already established the template, all he had to do was jump in the echo chamber, make a few speeches, write a book, get on cable news shows and — POOF! — instant career. Easy money. His father showed him where the marks are; all he had to do was get out there and pick their pockets. Bravo.
Scott Randall Scope, Silver Spring