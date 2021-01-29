Pretty sweet gig, that presidency.

Kathie Sowell, Vienna

Regarding the Jan. 27 front-page article “Senate signals Trump acquittal”:

Maybe Donald Trump was right: He could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and get away with it. Republican senators argue that Mr. Trump can’t be convicted because the voters already ousted him. No removal necessary. No prohibition on running for office. So, a president who loses an election in November is immune to consequences for any actions between then and leaving office on Jan. 20. No matter how seditious the actions, such as conspiring to overturn an election. Really?

Jan Ryan, Fredericksburg, Va.

Why is this impeachment being treated as an issue of Democrats vs. Republicans? Instead, it is plainly an issue of truth vs. lies, the Constitution vs. lawlessness, safety of members of Congress vs. their injury and death, peaceful transfer of power vs. attempted violent coup. Although there have always been bad actors in our country, President Donald Trump encouraged, incensed and empowered them by falsely claiming the election was stolen from him. The only reason voters questioned the election is that Mr. Trump continuously lied about the results. There are many witnesses to the vicious results of that lie. Surely our representatives and senators do not believe there was election fraud, especially after multiple recounts, investigations and court cases proved the 2020 presidential election was not fraudulent and President Biden did win.

Participants in the Jan. 6 mob are being arrested and will be punished, but their boss also must be punished for telling his followers to “be strong” and to “fight” as he sent them to the Capitol. He watched the riot on television and refused for hours to speak against it. It is absolutely necessary for the safety and continuation of the United States that Mr. Trump, that dishonest and dangerous man, be barred from holding office again.

This is not a matter of political party; it is a matter of justice.

B.L. Farron, Fairfax

It seems to me that Senate Republicans, who have exhibited an awesome inability to see beyond their self-interest for the past four years, have outdone themselves in recent weeks.

They are eager to reward Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the Congressional Gold Medal for his courage in protecting them from the rioters of Jan. 6, yet they turn around and mock his bravery by closing ranks around the very man who put Officer Goodman and them in such danger, by once again balking at holding former president Donald Trump accountable for his lies and actions.

Their moral cowardice is matched only by their unbelievable ingratitude. Officer Goodman deserves to be thanked not just with gold but also with actions directed toward preventing him and others from ever having to face such a situation again.