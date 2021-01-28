We cannot fail to impose consequences for former president Donald Trump’s inciting acts and failure to act when implored for help during the insurrection. “Law” gets made by new application and broader interpretation, and that has been true from the start. To behave as if the Constitution expressly needs to say “P.S.: Ex-Presidents are also subject to conviction upon impeachment” is disingenuous and shortsighted.

The Founders didn’t conceive of a man who would plot for months to overturn a free and fair election he lost. They didn’t anticipate that a president would incite insurrection against the government he (or she) was intended to lead. This actually happened. Shame is not a suitable punishment nor deterrent. Conviction by the Senate is the very least that should accrue to Mr. Trump.

AD

AD

Jane Beard, Churchton

Philip Bobbitt and Richard Danzig argued against using impeachment to “punish” former president Donald Trump for what they agree were “four years of wanton injury to America” culminating in his “incitement” of the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. It can be debated either way whether Congress’s impeachment powers extend to former officials such as Mr. Trump.

However, in suggesting that conviction by the Senate would lead to contentious litigation over the issue, they overlooked the Supreme Court’s 1993 decision in Nixon v. United States, holding that questions arising from impeachments are nonjusticiable, having been relegated entirely to the political branches of government.

AD

To be sure, whoever presides over Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial will have to make a threshold judgment settling the “former official” question. But in the end, impeachment of a former president is permissible if Congress says it is. And Mr. Trump’s conviction would further a core objective of the impeachment power: to ensure that officials who commit extremely serious offenses are prevented from again holding federal office, even if they could dupe their supporters into reelecting them.