Yes, they lost the conviction, but that was preordained (absent a colossal defensive error by their opponents).
Instead, the evidentiary foundation is now set for congressional censure by simple majority and — more important — invocation of the Constitution’s explicit prohibition from federal office, under the 14th Amendment, all those who violate a previous “oath . . . to support the Constitution of the United States” by having “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
Indeed, that last line should worry more than just the former president.
Brian J. Porter, North Potomac