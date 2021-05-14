Tennessee passed legislation to form a child-care task force. South Carolina expanded preschool with a bipartisan majority. And a supermajority of Republican lawmakers in Louisiana increased spending on early learning by more than $20 million.
A recent Morning Consult-Politico poll found that a majority of voters believe low- and middle-income families shouldn’t pay more than 7 percent of their income on child care. It’s not just how policymakers react to the J.D. Vances or Marsha Blackburns that will “determine the politics of child care,” but how they react to their constituents’ demands. We saw it this month in Idaho: Providers, parents and kids filled the statehouse rallying for child care, resulting in lawmakers approving much-needed funds.
The “economic and educational imperative of child care” will prevail — at least on the state level. On the federal level, it must, too.
Christy Gleason, Wilmington, Del.
The writer is executive director of the Save the Children Action Network and vice president of policy, advocacy and campaigns for Save the Children.