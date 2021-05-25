Where I question Ms. Sullivan’s premise is the obligation for rich people to rescue dying newspapers. It assumes that high-net-worth people such as Jeff Bezos, who owns The Post, and Stewart Bainum Jr., who tried to buy the Chicago Tribune and the Baltimore Sun, care about journalism, often maligned by people who opine that news outlets are slanted and geared toward sensationalism. When it comes to philanthropic investments, most wealthy people have their favorite nonprofits. Unfortunately, news conveyors rarely excite large-gift donors.
Ms. Sullivan is right that super-rich people should be concerned about the demise of local print media and the detrimental effect on democracy and civic engagement. Perhaps Mr. Bezos and Mr. Bainum should take it upon themselves to educate their circle of affluent friends and associates and explain in their own words why they believe in a free and functional press.
Ms. Sullivan is spot-on in identifying a crisis in journalism. Is anyone listening?
Howard Freedlander, Annapolis