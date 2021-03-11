Interestingly, our national response to Russia’s successful launch of Sputnik that the editorial cited not only galvanized reforms in U.S. education but also led to the establishment of the National Endowments for the Arts and the Humanities. U.S. Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Glenn Seaborg testified, “We cannot afford to drift physically, morally, or esthetically in a world in which the current moves so rapidly perhaps toward an abyss. Science and technology are providing us with the means to travel swiftly. . . . The establishment of . . . [the endowments] . . . might be a significant step toward helping us build the Great Society and the better world with the tools we have at hand. In any case, it will give us a better understanding of where we are and what we are trying to become.”