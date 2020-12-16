Trust has been the victim of political divisiveness not seen since the Civil War. Trust has disappeared from the body politic since our truth-deprived president assumed office four long, sordid years ago. Mr. Shultz was right. We learn about trust in our earliest years from our parents. Their sincere efforts to love and nurture us, and to guide us in honest, ethical ways, enable us to understand credible, empathetic behavior. We grasp the essence of trusting others and being trusted. If trust is broken, so are relationships.
Mr. Shultz has lived well. His integrity is unquestioned. His character is exemplary.
Howard Freedlander, Annapolis