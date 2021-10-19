Facing a persistent labor shortage and a testing shortage makes the choices before OSHA hard to reconcile. Employers can tell workers to get vaccinated, knowing that they don’t really have the power to do so as they are desperately short of staff and some workers don’t want the vaccines. Employers can tell workers to get tested every five days, knowing that not enough tests exist for this to be possible. This choice between doing the impossible and, well, doing the impossible is more than many businesses can handle right now. Hopefully, OSHA will find a way out of this Catch-22 by creating other options that stay within the realm of the possible.