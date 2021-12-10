At the time, Mr. Dole said on the Senate floor, “The District of Columbia is not just a plot of land full of big white buildings. . . . Rather, it is home to almost three-quarters of a million people, who should be granted congressional representation just as citizens of all of our states are.”
Providing voting representation in Congress was also a legislative priority for President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He proposed an amendment to treat the District as a state for purposes of electing the president and would have provided for electing representatives to the U.S. House as well. Unfortunately, only the electoral college portion of the proposal passed and was sent to the states for ratification as the 23rd Amendment. Perhaps it is time to revisit Ike’s proposal for House representation, an idea I promoted while campaigning for the office of D.C. delegate in 2014 and 2018. I have no doubt that Mr. Dole would have approved and supported such a measure.
Nelson F. Rimensnyder, Washington
The writer was research director for the House Committee on the District
of Columbia from 1975 to 1992.
A photograph by David Ake from Agence France-Presse/Getty Images that accompanied the Dec. 6 editorial “Mr. Dole led to get things done” showed former senator Bob Dole, the Republican presidential nominee, and his wife, Elizabeth, arriving at a campaign rally in San Diego on Oct. 14, 1996. I was reminded of a photograph that Mr. Ake missed.
On political campaigns, photographers traveling with a candidate go to the buffer, the area on the ground in front of the platform. In Chico, Calif., on Sept. 18, 1996, Mr. Ake and other photographers went to that area to take pictures of Mr. Dole waving as he walked onstage. Unfortunately, the railing that Mr. Dole was using for support gave way, and Mr. Dole fell off the stage. Instead of taking the news picture, Mr. Ake’s hands came off his camera and onto Mr. Dole to break his fall. Another photographer’s photograph shows Mr. Ake’s hands cradling Mr. Dole’s head so that it would not hit the ground.
I’m glad that Mr. Ake acted as he did, and I hope I would have done the same thing.
Dennis Brack, Alexandria
Reading former senator Bob Dole’s posthumous Dec. 7 Tuesday Opinion essay, “America needs unity to rediscover its greatness,” I thought of House Speaker Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill Jr.’s (D-Mass.) last night in office. Sitting there in his Capitol office was Mr. Dole, Sen. Robert C. Byrd (D-W.Va.), Rep. Jim Wright (D-Tex.), Rep. Tom Foley (D-Wash.) and Rep. Bob Michel (R-Ill.). They were the partisan leaders of both houses, and there they were, huddled together in a semicircle savoring with Mr. O’Neill his 10-year stretch as speaker. No one was in a rush to go anywhere. I remember especially Mr. Dole, the Senate Republican leader, asking if I would help him work the coffee urn. It took two hands to hold his cup and turn the spigot. He’d lost the full use of both in World War II, shot while pulling a wounded soldier through a line of Nazi machine-gun fire.
His generosity and courage in the mountains of Italy were now matched by his patriotic service leading the Senate. His asking me for help that night is one of the honors of my life.
Chris Matthews, Chevy Chase
The writer, the former host of
“Hardball With Chris Matthews,” was a senior aide to House Speaker Tip O’Neill.