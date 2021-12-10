Reading former senator Bob Dole’s posthumous Dec. 7 Tuesday Opinion essay, “America needs unity to rediscover its greatness,” I thought of House Speaker Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill Jr.’s (D-Mass.) last night in office. Sitting there in his Capitol office was Mr. Dole, Sen. Robert C. Byrd (D-W.Va.), Rep. Jim Wright (D-Tex.), Rep. Tom Foley (D-Wash.) and Rep. Bob Michel (R-Ill.). They were the partisan leaders of both houses, and there they were, huddled together in a semicircle savoring with Mr. O’Neill his 10-year stretch as speaker. No one was in a rush to go anywhere. I remember especially Mr. Dole, the Senate Republican leader, asking if I would help him work the coffee urn. It took two hands to hold his cup and turn the spigot. He’d lost the full use of both in World War II, shot while pulling a wounded soldier through a line of Nazi machine-gun fire.