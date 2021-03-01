As an anesthesiologist, I am appalled to learn that, in Colorado, you can be sedated for what they call “excited delirium,” whatever that is. According to news reports, the poor young man was given 500 mg of ketamine, a massive overdose. This was given after three officers wrestled him to the ground and applied carotid artery pressure to render him unconscious. McClain vomited multiple times during this cruel and unnecessary encounter. That is an extremely high dose of ketamine. The drug causes a high heart rate and high blood pressure. It’s no wonder he did not survive. He had endured dangerous carotid artery pressure, vomited and possibly aspirated, and was basically murdered.
As a White man and physician, I have no difficulty in seeing why there is such despair and rage in the Black community.
David Sherer, Chevy Chase