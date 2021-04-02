The clearest objective for focusing the administration’s next big bill on hard infrastructure is to make the U.S. economy function more efficiently and productively. Promoting care-economy enhancements as better investments in “infrastructure” turns on its head the meaning of the word. Degraded infrastructure negatively affects Americans of all backgrounds, whether due to traffic backups, poor transit options, disrupted supply chains, unsafe drinking water, missing broadband coverage or vulnerable and incomplete energy grids. These problems create drags on productivity and, as any economist will tell you, hamper job generation and real wage growth.