The International Olympic Committee awarded the Games to Berlin in April 1931, before Hitler’s 1933 appointment as chancellor. Beijing was selected to host the Winter Olympics in July 2015, when the implications of China’s “Xi change” were apparent. The “strike hard against terrorism” campaign in Xinjiang began in 2014. Since 2015, evidence of incarceration, torture, and cultural and physical genocide has been overwhelming.
Despite the Nazis’ rhetoric and policies, Jesse Owens made a remarkable personal demonstration against racism in Berlin. Chinese President Xi Jinping is not likely to accept anything comparable. Governments that are fearful of China’s reaction could shield themselves behind the global coronavirus pandemic. Far better would be to make it clear that a nation aspiring to global leadership must demonstrate a moral compass.
Harley Balzer, Cabin John