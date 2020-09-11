Kennedy Center chief executive Deborah Rutter said bringing “Hamilton” to the Kennedy Center was “a fantastic service to [the] community.” Brett Egan said it satisfies “the social justice mission,” among others. Really? About 1,000 D.C. students got subsidized tickets to the show, yes. But how many of the other 293,000 seats available over 112 performances were offered at a price a lower-income D.C. citizen or immigrant could afford? The show’s cheap seats were $99, the average price was $190, and premium seats were $625. How could anyone claim this production served a social justice mission in D.C.?