Mary Elizabeth Cox, Lorton
I concur with author Brad Parscale regarding former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s need to answer for his Senate votes for the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, as well as the Iraq entry authorization, plus support for China’s entry into the World Health Organization. I am sure the Republicans will adequately hold his feet to the fire on these issues.
I also agree the primary votes the president racked up in Wisconsin and Georgia are impressive.
These issues would no doubt help the president — if he were running in 2020 with no record. I fully expect his positions/actions/lack thereof on the novel coronavirus, immigration, health care, white supremacy, etc., will also be part of this year’s campaign dialogue, as well as Mr. Biden’s past performance. President Trump did not have to answer for positions or a political record in 2016.
Also, while the number of primary votes is impressive, if such vote counts are duplicated or not vastly accelerated in Wisconsin and Georgia in the November general election, I don’t believe this alone is enough to keep both states in the red column.
Paul Anderson, Reston