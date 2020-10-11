Creating a bus rapid transit system in Montgomery County is great. U.S. Route 29 is a good place to start! Montgomery County Department of Transportation Director Chris Conklin said, “We . . . know that we can do better.” Yes, please move quickly to run the wonderful new buses in dedicated lanes for the entire route from Burtonsville to downtown Silver Spring. Dedicated lanes are the key secret to success of dozens of BRT systems around the world. Without dedicated lanes, the buses will not be rapid, and folks who have choices will not get out of their cars and into the buses.