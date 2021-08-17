Filed in early June in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, the complaint alleged that the school system’s Student Equity Ambassador Program violated the First Amendment and equal protection clause, and its Bias Incident Reporting System violated the First Amendment. The case was argued before the court on July 30. The parents sought both a judicial finding and an injunction.
Not only did Judge Trenga deny the preliminary injunction, but his deft and detailed written decision examining all the facts and assertions also made it plain that there would be no “Inherit the Wind” media moments in his Alexandria court. He summed up the reality, stating that the Loudoun County program “represents a substantial initiative to address the present effects of past discrimination, coupled with permissible pedagogical purposes.”
The actions taken here go beyond the Alexandria court. There are similar made-for-media actions being pursued in other federal courts and even the American Bar Association by the same right-wing organization assisting the Loudoun parents. The critical race theory Kraken has been contained.
Anthony M. Rutkowski, Ashburn