Regarding the July 11 front-page article “‘The real damage’”:

As a college student in the 1980s, I volunteered to repair rural houses in southeastern Virginia. It was a shock to see houses lacking plumbing, legal wiring and insulation. Our supervisor had difficulty getting permission to make repairs when a home lacked clear title. He had to contact multiple family members who had common ownership, a situation known as “heirs’ property.” It’s hard, 35 years later, to read that title issues are preventing families from getting federal disaster relief. Heirs’ property is created when land is passed to the next generation without a will or updated deed. Found in many socially disadvantaged communities, it contributes to the widening wealth gap in our country.

The lack of a conventional title limits access to bank loans and government aid, which depresses the value and economic use of the property. Having multiple owners makes a property vulnerable to forced partition sales. Heirs’ property also perpetuates structural racism. As the article noted, it “dates to the Jim Crow era, when Black people were excluded from the Southern legal system.” Two years ago, a ProPublica article discussed how many Black families with heirs’ property have lost their land through partition sales.

Some states, including Virginia, have simplified title transfers and expanded heirs’ rights in partition sales. But it’s not simple to fix a title, especially as time passes. So our country continues to have dual tracks for ownership, with the informal system of heirs’ property parallel to the conventional property title system.

Suzanne Updike, Falls Church