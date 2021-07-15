The lack of a conventional title limits access to bank loans and government aid, which depresses the value and economic use of the property. Having multiple owners makes a property vulnerable to forced partition sales. Heirs’ property also perpetuates structural racism. As the article noted, it “dates to the Jim Crow era, when Black people were excluded from the Southern legal system.” Two years ago, a ProPublica article discussed how many Black families with heirs’ property have lost their land through partition sales.
Some states, including Virginia, have simplified title transfers and expanded heirs’ rights in partition sales. But it’s not simple to fix a title, especially as time passes. So our country continues to have dual tracks for ownership, with the informal system of heirs’ property parallel to the conventional property title system.
Suzanne Updike, Falls Church