A prosecutor exercises a legitimate power of their office in the grant of immunity; no one is suggesting that the power to grant immunity be stripped from prosecutors, and no one can seriously doubt that the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania got it right in holding that Mr. Castor’s grant of immunity bound his successors in office.
The real problem with Mr. Castor’s grant of immunity in the Cosby case, in addition to its being premature, was that there was no valid public benefit to granting Bill Cosby immunity. It appeared that Mr. Castor granted immunity to facilitate a private lawsuit against Mr. Cosby. As district attorney, Mr. Castor was tasked with serving the public’s interests. Had the public received a quid pro quo in return for Mr. Castor’s grant of immunity, his actions might be understandable. However, the immunity benefited only a private litigant in a private lawsuit, to the detriment of the public.
The public’s interest in prosecuting an accused rapist was subordinated to the interest of a private party. This is not a reflection of excessive prosecutorial powers generally but rather a misuse of those powers in this particular instance.
Vincent A. Jankoski, Silver Spring