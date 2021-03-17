The March 12 Metro article “Silver Line extension to open in early 2022” updated readers on the status of the long-delayed Silver Line extension to Loudoun County. Metro executive Laura Mason, who was quoted in the article, failed to mention that the stand-alone parking structures and stations at Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn are essentially completed. As evidence, just drive down the Dulles Toll Road after dark and you can see every level of the empty parking structures; every light on — all lights on in areas surrounding the structures and inside the stations.