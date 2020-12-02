With considerable regret, I take exception to the conclusion of my friend Carter Malkasian’s Nov. 26 Thursday Opinion essay, “Joe Biden faces a dead end in Afghanistan.” He rightfully concluded that the current drawdown to 2,500 U.S. troops will fail to give the Afghan forces necessary support but assumed we have no other choice except complete withdrawal because public opinion here is so against our continued presence. Did we not incur a moral obligation to the Afghan people to protect their interests as well as our own when we initiated peace negotiations directly with the Taliban without their participation?

We need to consider abandonment’s likely consequences. There are national security implications of a Taliban takeover in return for an unenforceable commitment against reinstituting the country as a jihadist base, and there will be adverse effects from fostering the Taliban’s cousins, the Pakistani Taliban. Another compelling issue: The Taliban harbors no tender mercies and wants only to restore a religious, totalitarian emirate. Then there is the fate of millions of women who have achieved an education, significant rights and opportunities.

As we helicopter ourselves to safety off the roof of our Kabul embassy, will we be willing to facilitate the flight and resettlement here of the thousands of Afghan refugees that our surrender will produce? Or are we willing to see them descend on nearby countries as unwelcome visitors in transit to be dumped onto our European allies? All this for an unwillingness to explain to the American public that a continuing commitment is required to force the Taliban to accept a compromise that protects us while ensuring a reasonable degree of human rights along with a decent peace for the Afghan people, not the peace of the fleeing and the dying.

Rufus Phillips, Arlington