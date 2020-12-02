We need to consider abandonment’s likely consequences. There are national security implications of a Taliban takeover in return for an unenforceable commitment against reinstituting the country as a jihadist base, and there will be adverse effects from fostering the Taliban’s cousins, the Pakistani Taliban. Another compelling issue: The Taliban harbors no tender mercies and wants only to restore a religious, totalitarian emirate. Then there is the fate of millions of women who have achieved an education, significant rights and opportunities.
As we helicopter ourselves to safety off the roof of our Kabul embassy, will we be willing to facilitate the flight and resettlement here of the thousands of Afghan refugees that our surrender will produce? Or are we willing to see them descend on nearby countries as unwelcome visitors in transit to be dumped onto our European allies? All this for an unwillingness to explain to the American public that a continuing commitment is required to force the Taliban to accept a compromise that protects us while ensuring a reasonable degree of human rights along with a decent peace for the Afghan people, not the peace of the fleeing and the dying.
Rufus Phillips, Arlington