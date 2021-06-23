There were thousands of contests on ballots across the country in November. The contests included the presidential election, 435 seats in the House, 35 Senate seats and about a dozen governors’ races. There were hundreds and hundreds of races for state legislatures, city councils, county commissions, mayor, school boards and judges. Finally, there were ballot questions at both the state and local levels. Mr. Trump and his allies seem to believe that the results in the other races were fair and that the “steal” affected only his race. If the Democrats were behind the “steal,” wouldn’t they have also increased their seats in Congress?
The simple truth is that the November election was about the public repudiating Mr. Trump by denying him a second term. Every other losing candidate or supporter of a failed ballot initiative has accepted the result. Mr. Trump doesn’t care if he damages democracy or our standing in the world.
Joel M. Cockrell, Damascus