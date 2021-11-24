Politics today is no longer seen as the art of compromise by its Republican practitioners. It’s now practiced as win-lose by supporters of Donald Trump and has met little or no opposition from other Republicans. There is no willingness to think in broader terms of win-win or what’s best for the country.
President Biden and the Democrats in Congress realize what’s at stake and, their internecine arguments about policy and program costs notwithstanding, have provided a vision and path forward for the nation.
It’s time to articulate and implement an unrelenting and single-minded Build Back Better campaign of outreach on multiple fronts to educate and convince the American electorate of what’s at stake and build support for the program and a win-win for the nation.
Robert F. Tropp, Silver Spring