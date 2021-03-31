I live in downtown Silver Spring in a market-rate condo that cost me less than $300,000 a little over a year ago. A condo that price, or even the much-maligned $700,000 townhouse, is cheaper than what is actually for sale in Woodside. Homes valued less than these townhouses he opposes are often renovated into or torn down and replaced with larger, more expensive homes typically costing around $1 million. I would be more sympathetic to Mr. Scanlan’s claims if his organization were not opposing attainable housing initiatives aimed at making his neighborhood more accessible to others. I couldn’t live anywhere near where I do if everywhere restricted the market to detached, single-family homes like much of Woodside.
The magical thinking here is his apparent belief that constraining supply won’t make our affordable housing crisis worse.
Mike English, Silver Spring