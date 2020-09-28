This was wrong on so many levels: It added to the “blaming the victim” mentality; it cast aspersions about the “company” Black women keep; and further conflated the company kept by Black women and lethal brushes with the law. Whether any of these assumptions are true or not has nothing to do with the simple facts of this case and the egregious wrongdoing of the police. The Post should stop blaming the victim and making false assumptions so that it doesn’t distract from its important messages.

Andrea Farbman, Silver Spring

The Sept. 25 front-page article “Tragic clash of the ‘no-knock’ warrant and the ‘castle doctrine’ ” underlined the futility of the underlying principles in play. Use of police intimidation and violence in fighting drug-related crime over the past 40 years has been a failure. The myth of self-protection by gun ownership has rarely resulted in a beneficial outcome in a peaceful, modern society.

Here, the two principles led to the death of an innocent individual and sparked a national crisis resulting in additional needless deaths. Responding with the intensification of both principles results in a continuing upward spiral of violence. It is insufficient to invoke the limited response of confirmation of these principles but, rather, it is time to look deeply into the roots of these issues and search for a path that results in healing dysfunction in our society.

Witold B. Rybka, Hershey, Pa.

The police who invaded the home of Breonna Taylor behaved incompetently and with unjustifiable force. They should have never been placed in that situation. The fundamentally responsible person behind this tragedy is the person who ordered the police into the nearly 1 a.m. home invasion. That individual should be identified and held responsible for the ensuing atrocity.

Not only was an intended culprit not present, a fact that should have been known and verified before such extreme action was taken, but the intent of capturing a culprit and any evidence did not depend upon such a raid. Competent police surveillance and appropriate arrest tactics would have done the job. The use of nighttime police raids should be reserved only for the most egregious threats to public safety — such as for known terrorist bomb-makers. Such raids are never justifiable for the possible capture of some street-level drug suspects.