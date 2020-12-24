One of the first priorities of the Maryland legislature when it opens its 90-day 2021 session next month must be to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) myopic veto of the crucial 2020 education bill launching the “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.” Having slipped from front of the pack in American public education to somewhere in the middle, Maryland must perform better than ever in preparing its young people — all of them! — for excellence in the world of citizenship, work and cultural literacy.

Among several key principles in the meticulously designed legislation from a blue-ribbon panel, the long-range efficacy of improvement in early-childhood education in which Maryland has lagged seriously behind other states and the redirection of resources to tutoring and mental health security for “at-risk” kids were most convincing. Our technologically galloping society requires the earliest possible commencement of verbal and numerical literacy for all citizens. Moreover, after 35 years teaching Black studies in Maryland and Vermont, I know that systemic racism won’t be eliminated in the United States until all young people can enjoy the advantages of quality education.

I know from conversations with officials who, unlike Mr. Hogan, have experience with public education that Maryland can fill its gaps in educational progress with funding that will more than repay us in improved social, professional and cultural performance. In fact, I believe funding for the blueprint’s first three years is already provided in the legislation.

Philip M. Allen, Annapolis