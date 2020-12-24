Among several key principles in the meticulously designed legislation from a blue-ribbon panel, the long-range efficacy of improvement in early-childhood education in which Maryland has lagged seriously behind other states and the redirection of resources to tutoring and mental health security for “at-risk” kids were most convincing. Our technologically galloping society requires the earliest possible commencement of verbal and numerical literacy for all citizens. Moreover, after 35 years teaching Black studies in Maryland and Vermont, I know that systemic racism won’t be eliminated in the United States until all young people can enjoy the advantages of quality education.
I know from conversations with officials who, unlike Mr. Hogan, have experience with public education that Maryland can fill its gaps in educational progress with funding that will more than repay us in improved social, professional and cultural performance. In fact, I believe funding for the blueprint’s first three years is already provided in the legislation.
Philip M. Allen, Annapolis