Fortunately, there are more qualified and objective interpreters of the complex data tracking fossil fuel pricing. Scientists at MIT and Columbia, Yale and Stanford universities consistently find an upstream tax on fossil fuels would be an extremely effective early policy step to quickly reduce greenhouse gas emissions with 30 percent reductions in the first five years.
Leading economists, including 27 Nobel laureate economists, four former chairs of the Federal Reserve and 15 former chairs of the Council of Economic Advisers, have called a carbon tax “the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary. Moreover, if revenues from this tax are returned to low- and moderate-income households as regular dividends, these families will receive more money than they incur from any price increases.
Ann Pierce, Richmond