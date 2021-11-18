The mandatory indoor mask-wearing policy that Ms. Bowser is ending has been based on the most widely accepted understanding by medical and health experts: Proper mask-wearing and social distancing are necessary to prevent transmission of the virus. In July, the Pandemic Action Network issued its report, “Why Masking Still Matters,” emphasizing that “Vaccinations are vital, but they don’t confer 100% immunity, meaning that masks are still a critical intervention to protect the unvaccinated — and indeed the vaccinated — from contracting and spreading COVID-19.”
The supply of masks, including the most effective N95 mask, is plentiful, and the need and ability for people to keep a safe distance from one another is intelligible across all ages and backgrounds. Schools have demonstrated the ability of even the very youngest of students, along with teachers, and additional school staff to learn and follow these prevention protocols.
Ms. Bowser can make continued covid-prevention steps and results her goal for Election Day 2022: increased vaccinations, decreased cases and evidence of the variants, lower rates of breakthrough cases and fewer coronavirus-related deaths. Indoor mask-wearing and social distancing are not too bitter a pill to swallow by Ms. Bowser and everyone living, working in and visiting the nation’s capital to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Steven L. Katz, Washington