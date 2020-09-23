Through his dereliction of duty in handling the coronavirus, his dismissal of our men and women in uniform, both living and dead, his words and deeds regarding the “others” who are not like him and who do not think like him, and his cozying up to repressive dictators, President Trump is the personification of this type of candidate.

Perhaps abandoning the more inclusive descriptor (by my count, Mr. Gerson uses the term “pro-life” 10 times in his op-ed) will allow him and others going through this same struggle to open their minds to the fact that “pro-life” applies to the born as well as the unborn.

AD

AD

William Levitan, Kensington

Thank you, Michael Gerson, for accomplishing three difficult things, especially during these divisive and emotional times: (1) examine actual data; (2) step back and look more deeply at what “pro-life” means; (3) recognize that there are many factors in determining any complex issues, including abortion.

As an independent voter who has voted for three different parties in the past, I like to think I do examine data before I cast my votes, but I admit that does not always occur. We tend to listen to those we trust on whom to vote for, and most likely there will be some votes where I did not spend enough time looking at data. However, there is one thing I can commit to do — and I hope you will, too: talk to those who do not agree with me and call my members of Congress to work to pass bipartisan legislation.

We must ask ourselves and our leaders to put our nation over our group/party, and delve into the complexity of the issues that face us, from racial injustice to climate change to public health and the pandemic, as Mr. Gerson did for abortion.