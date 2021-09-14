Sen. Philip Hart, for whom the Hart Senate Office Building is named, once said of Lee, after noting that he waged war against this country in mature life, after education at the U.S. Military Academy and despite having sworn to defend it: “Why do we hold him in such respect? Basically because he was a man of conscience; that is why.” But, of course, Hart was an old-school liberal. How I miss them.
Jon Jewett, Ashland, Va.
The striking photograph that accompanied the Sept. 9 front-page article “In Richmond, Lee rides no more,” of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee being removed from its prominent perch, brought to mind similar images of Soviets taking down monuments to Lenin 30 years ago. Both national reckonings came on the heels of retreat from Afghanistan and against a backdrop of domestic polarization.
David Leatherwood, Reston