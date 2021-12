Perhaps if Julio Ricardo Varela had paid more attention to the meaning of “West Side Story,” he would not have looked for some reason to dislike it [“I feel not so pretty about the new ‘West Side Story,’ ” op-ed, Dec. 11]. To me, the message of both the original and current production is that unjustified hatred of “the other” brings terrible consequences to all. The hope of the end of the movie (as in the Shakespeare play that it is inspired by) is that the tragic death of the lover gives both sides the chance to realize how wrong they have been and perhaps a hope that they will learn to understand each other and work together. That message was apparently lost on Mr. Varela.