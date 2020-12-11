Journalism should, as a profession, establish fair and objective standards and procedures for censuring journalists and media for purveying egregious falsehoods and patterns of lying. Every profession “polices” itself to some extent. External enforcement becomes challenging in our democracy given freedom of the press. It is all the more important for journalism to do an exceptional job of protecting itself and American democracy from journalistic malpractice.
Dozens of journalists calling out the same lies hundreds of times a day gives lift to the lies. Journalism as a professional calling — the academy, active journalists and media organizations — needs to be able to advise the public of what media it can trust and those that are not worthy of our trust.
Irv Katz, Falls Church