I agree with Margaret Sullivan’s Dec. 7 Style column, “How Biden can protect the press post-Trump,” that President-elect Joe Biden should prioritize freedom of the press. I hope he will make it a hallmark of his administration, of the U.S. government and of democracy.

However, his doing so ought not leave the media off the hook: The media need to play as prominent a role in righting the freedom-of-the-press ship as the president. Every journalist and organization employing journalists should acknowledge falsehood for what it is and give it short shrift, thereby replacing falsehood with truth; and recognize President Trump for what he is about to hereafter be — one of 328 million citizens — and not allowing him or any other citizen to hijack the media to promote lies and hatred.

Journalism should, as a profession, establish fair and objective standards and procedures for censuring journalists and media for purveying egregious falsehoods and patterns of lying. Every profession “polices” itself to some extent. External enforcement becomes challenging in our democracy given freedom of the press. It is all the more important for journalism to do an exceptional job of protecting itself and American democracy from journalistic malpractice. 

Dozens of journalists calling out the same lies hundreds of times a day gives lift to the lies. Journalism as a professional calling — the academy, active journalists and media organizations — needs to be able to advise the public of what media it can trust and those that are not worthy of our trust.

Irv Katz, Falls Church