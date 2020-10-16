I suppose watching voting returns on election night is like watching a horse race for many. Highly entertaining if you can stay awake that long. But voting is not a sport and should not be treated as one.
The best way to report voting results is to wait until all votes are counted, determine the winner by the normal methods state by state, and when the process is complete, the news media can simply announce the results showing how each state voted, etc.
Does this violate freedom of the press? Perhaps. But an election is not the same as most other news. The need to keep the process secure, like other matters of national security, should take precedence. Ballots are secret for a reason. The results should remain as such until all the votes are counted.
Let the people enjoy their favorite shows on election night. Lord knows they can use some diversion. The results will be known soon enough, and voters will be able to get a good night’s sleep to boot.
Norman Dovberg, Reston