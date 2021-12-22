Republicans have either forgotten Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, or worse, have come to reject its message. Lincoln began by noting that we are a nation “conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” He concluded by calling on Americans to pledge themselves to the proposition “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Minority rule is unavoidably antidemocratic. Perhaps the next two federal elections will reject Trumpism. If not, dark times will befall us. This nation fought a civil war to preserve the union and abolish slavery and fought two world wars to protect democracy. It is unimaginable that we would allow one of our political parties to end true democracy without a mighty battle.
Those whom the Republicans want to disenfranchise will not passively lament the loss of their right to be heard fairly. Mr. Milbank’s column was right. If the Republicans are successful in destroying democracy, civil war will be unavoidable.
Donald S. Coburn, Monterey, Mass.