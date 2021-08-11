A State Department spokesperson tried to provide the rationale for the withdrawal of U.S. forces by suggesting that, even with the Taliban in control of Afghanistan, things would not be so bad because the Taliban wished to play nice as they wanted to gain recognition and acceptance on the world stage. It is interesting that the president spoke of a young girl he met in Afghanistan who aspired to become a doctor, and he further remarked that now the young girl had every opportunity to accomplish this. If Mr. Biden truly believes that this will be possible under sharia law, he is either profoundly uninformed or delusional.
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan will be a humanitarian disaster. Mr. Biden’s decision to remove U.S. forces and the consequent fall of Afghanistan will forever blemish his time in office. He will be remembered as the president who handed Afghanistan over to the Taliban, betraying the Afghan people.
Edward V. Milton, Arlington