The Capitol is central to our lives. It looms as we go to work in the morning; at night, it gleams brightly in the distance. The wonks among us check to see which top beacon is lit, north or south, to know which congressional body is working late into the night. We stroll the Capitol grounds, noting the old trees and which state donated them. We picnic on the grounds, listening to concerts or appreciating the views. We take our guests on tours of the chambers, admiring the quotes written high up in the painted hallways, the grand art in the Rotunda and the statues in Statuary Hall. We sit on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and gaze past the Washington Monument to the Capitol. Runners jog this sacred democratic loop, putting in a good four miles.

I know I shouldn’t feel this possessive about the main public building in the United States, but it is part of our family, a member of our community, a place where wonderful memories have been made. It stands strong. The cleaning has begun, and the important work of certifying the next president of the United States occurred there at 3:30 a.m. I still feel violated.

Pat Thomas, Potomac

Remember when somebody asked, when it became clear that Joe Biden had won the presidential election, “what’s the harm” in letting President Trump go on with his protests? What was the harm in letting Mr. Trump claim his “victory” had been stolen from him, letting him hang on to what he wanted for just a while longer?

On Jan. 6, we saw exactly what the harm was. The attack on the Capitol is what happens when you decide, for fear or whatever other reason, that it’s best to give the narcissist what he wants because denying him is too much trouble.

For those who’ve lived with narcissists, the attack on the Capitol felt deeply personal. This is the macrocosm of watching that destructive force in your life deny the truth, gaslight you and others, and trash the safety and security of your world because they’re denied something they want. It’s having someone ask you the same question again and again because they’re certain that, eventually, you’ll give them the answer they want instead of the truth. It’s watching truth itself take a back seat to violence and fear.

I’m deeply thankful that Congress resumed its work and confirmed the election results. Now it’s well past time for any adults left in the room to refuse to allow the narcissist any space for more tantrums. The effects of enabling him are as destructive to this nation as the effects of an uncontrolled abuser in a family.

Kris Faatz, Parkville, Md.

On the floor of the Senate on Jan. 6, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) gave us a history lesson that exposed the white-supremacist basis of the Republican challenge to the election of President-elect Joe Biden. Mr. Graham told us that the electoral commission Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) called for was based on the commission after the presidential election of 1876, which was created because of rival elector slates from some states — one set reflecting the participation of enfranchised African Americans, and one set created by White former Confederate rebels who disenfranchised African Americans.

Mr. Graham told us that the commission of 1876 failed to resolve the election. The resolution of the election came as part of a deal between Rutherford B. Hayes and Samuel J. Tilden, in which Tilden agreed to withdraw his challenge to Hayes in exchange for withdrawing federal troops from the former Confederate states and ending Reconstruction. Mr. Graham said this deal permitted the disenfranchisement of African Americans and the imposition of Jim Crow.

As in 1876, the current Republican objections to the election of Mr. Biden focus on suppressing the votes of African Americans. These objections have presumed the illegitimacy of votes from majority African American areas, including the Atlanta, Philadelphia and Detroit metropolitan areas. Significantly, Mr. Trump paid for recounts in Wisconsin only in majority-African American areas.

James Stephen Kelly, Ellicott City

The events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 must never happen again. Deploring the behavior is not enough. Proper law enforcement and prosecutions must proceed. But still that is not enough. Our elected representatives must work swiftly to create a nonpartisan commission, modeled on the 9/11 Commission, that will thoroughly investigate what happened, how it happened and, most of all, why it happened. The commission should do its work in a timely manner, and issue findings and recommendations aimed at restoring our collective commitment to truth and civility — and preventing future attacks. We can’t heal our democracy if we don’t diagnose and treat the wounds.

Steve Young, Arlington

Dana Milbank said in his Jan. 7 Thursday Opinion column that “President Trump has committed treason” by inciting the insurrection. In addition to any measures that should certainly be taken to ensure this unstable man does not commit other dangerous acts before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, should not Congress take some very public action, such as censure, declaring Mr. Trump’s actions as treasonous?

This president should be publicly branded for what he truly is: a traitor, and certainly not a patriot.