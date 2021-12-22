As important as making the trains run on time is, democracy’s effectiveness, as imperfect as it is, in providing justice is even more important. The moral ideal is inherent in the phrase carved above the entrance to the Supreme Court: “equal justice under law.” In making the case for democracy, Reinhold Niebuhr’s famous aphorism, “Man’s capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man’s inclination toward injustice makes democracy necessary,” expresses the tension required for expanding the freedom intrinsic in our Constitution. I believe this moral quality will animate our defense of democracy more effectively than any utilitarian argument can.