In fact, none of these statements stands up to scrutiny. Nuclear power plants have compiled a 50-year history of safety violations and are typically many years late to completion and wildly overbudget, despite massive federal subsidies. As a result, nuclear plants are impossible to insure or finance in a free-market system, and local communities are consistently opposed to siting them.
But for the rest of us, the most compelling basis for rejecting nuclear energy is also the most simple: cost. If we are serious about reducing carbon emissions, installing a kilowatt-hour of “zero carbon” nuclear power is more than four times the cost of installing the same kilowatt-hour of solar or wind energy. A portfolio of low- to no-carbon energy investments thus performs worse on climate for each dollar of nuclear put in it.
We can’t spend the same dollar twice. It is fine for opinion writers to extol a coming “next generation” of smaller, safer plants. But they should also agree not to support nuclear energy that can’t pay its way and that even today greatly underperforms cheaper, safer investments in solar and wind.
Richard N. Mott, Arlington