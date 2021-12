The multistate MVP has committed hundreds of violations in Virginia alone. These violations, predicted by experts and residents before the board granted the permit the first time, defied the terms of that initial stream-crossing permit and continued this year. The pipeline has faced obstacles with other permits, having been accused of employing inadequate protections for water quality, endangered species and the environment. The project is years behind schedule and has been proved unnecessary. And the MVP has ultimately been opposed by those who should have the biggest say of all: residents whose homes, water and livelihoods are directly impacted by the project.